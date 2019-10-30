Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

DGICA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The firm has a market cap of $409.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.28. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.