Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
DGICA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The firm has a market cap of $409.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.28. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
