Dominion Energy (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

