Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Dock has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00212346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.01461664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00116276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,559,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

