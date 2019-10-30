DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Shares Up 16.1%

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) shares shot up 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

About DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

