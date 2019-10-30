Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DISCB traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

