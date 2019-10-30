Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

