DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Tops $4.13 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $3,818.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00635852 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002457 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

