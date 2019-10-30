DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0134 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $56,633.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,925,143 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

