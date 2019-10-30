Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 20,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,760. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.