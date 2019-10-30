DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.60

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.60 ($14.65) and last traded at €12.50 ($14.53), with a volume of 520681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.36 ($13.21).

DIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.68 ($13.58).

The stock has a market cap of $902.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.68.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

