Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.76 ($157.86).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €140.85 ($163.78). 762,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €145.95 ($169.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

