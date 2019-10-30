Deutsche Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 560 ($7.32). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 588 ($7.68) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638.17. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99).

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

