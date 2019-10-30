Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Trading Down 7.8%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.36, approximately 19,218,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 5,668,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 47.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 45.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

