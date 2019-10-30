Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,176 shares of company stock worth $46,660,857 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,073.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.