Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.61. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,403,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,763,000 after acquiring an additional 577,994 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,056,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,148,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

