Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Down 6%

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s share price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.26, approximately 1,488,383 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,399,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,863,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,422.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 618,666 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,242,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

