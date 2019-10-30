DECENT 1-Day Volume Hits $2,044.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and LBank. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.89 million and $2,044.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009503 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, Upbit, ChaoEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.