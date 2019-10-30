Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,038,000 after buying an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher bought 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 143,077 shares of company stock worth $8,023,851 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 374,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,719. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

