Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.59. 623,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

