Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,258.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,230.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,178.72. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.