Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 5,004 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. 9,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.17. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

