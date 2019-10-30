De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $131.60

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 1753496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.44).

The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.96.

In other news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £33,243.54 ($43,438.57).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

