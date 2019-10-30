Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Davita by 215.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Davita by 10.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Davita during the second quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.