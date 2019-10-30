Davis Rea LTD. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. 87,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

