Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 74.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 122,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.62. 29,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

