David P. King Sells 30,177 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 309,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

