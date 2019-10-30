David B. Roberts Sells 12,202 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $430,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,779. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $698.22 million, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

