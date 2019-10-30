Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daimler from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

