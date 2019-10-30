DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

NYSE CR opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

