D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 3,993,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,422. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

