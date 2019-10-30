D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

KAR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 40,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,330. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.