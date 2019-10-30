D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

