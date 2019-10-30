D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

THRM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,815. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.34. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

