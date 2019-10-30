Cwm LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

