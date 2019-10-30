Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in HP by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in HP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

