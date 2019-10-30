Cwm LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $154.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

