Cwm LLC Has $162,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,361,000 after purchasing an additional 598,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 99,869 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.