Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,709,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,162,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 245,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $154.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

