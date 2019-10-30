Cwm LLC Acquires 6,464 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 368.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

