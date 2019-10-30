CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

CVI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 12,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

