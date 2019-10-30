Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,931. Cutera has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

