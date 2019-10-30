Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 6,924 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $113,484.36.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,919 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $30,224.25.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $22,928,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,692 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $510,836.04.

On Thursday, August 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $830,974.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 21.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

