Curecoin Price Tops $0.0461 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $3,637.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00638089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,290,320 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.