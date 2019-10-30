CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) & Cumulus Media (OTCMKTS:CMLS) Head to Head Analysis

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CUR Media and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media 8.76% 20.45% 4.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUR Media and Cumulus Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Cumulus Media $1.14 billion 0.18 $757.58 million N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CUR Media and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than CUR Media.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats CUR Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUR Media

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

