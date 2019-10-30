Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,762.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,843.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

