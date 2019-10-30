Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.97

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 157300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 69.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

