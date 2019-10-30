CrypticCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $736,243.00 and approximately $11,482.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00419944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00088000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

