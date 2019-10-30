CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $9.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.40 million and the highest is $9.65 million. CryoPort posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $35.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.78 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $58.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 352,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,242. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

