Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRWN opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.
About Crown Place VCT
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.