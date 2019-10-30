Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRWN opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

