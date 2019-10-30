CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.0103

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $36,019.00 and $27,147.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,498,868 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

